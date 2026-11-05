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Jönsson, Sadura Garner Hockey East Monthly Honors
By Via Northeastern University Athletics,,6 days ago
AMESBURY, Mass.— Graduate student forward Grace Sadura and junior goaltender Lisa Jönsson of the No. 4 Northeastern women's hockey team were named the Hockey East Player of the Month and the Hockey East Stop It Goaltending Goaltender of the Month, respectively, for September/October, as announced on Thursday. The duo helped guide the Huskies to a 7-1-1 record to open the 2026-27 slate including a 4-0-0 start in Hockey East play. Sadura led all Hockey East players with 16 points. She tallied eight goals and eight assists during the month, and her eight goals are tied for the most in the...