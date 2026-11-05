undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Men’s Hockey’s Walsh Returns to U.S. Collegiate Selects for 2026 Spengler Cup
By [email protected],6 days ago
ITHACA, N.Y. — Cornell men’s hockey captain and senior forward Ryan Walsh has been named to the U.S. Collegiate Selects roster for the 2026 Spengler Cup, it was announced Thursday afternoon (Nov. 5). Walsh, who played for the Selects in their Spengler Cup debut last December, and Wisconsin junior defenseman Logan Hensler were the two players added Thursday, bringing the roster to 16. Walsh and Minnesota Duluth forward Zam Plante are the only two players from last year’s team named to the roster so far. Walsh joins sophomore defenseman Xavier Veilleux, who was named to the roster Oct. 22, and…