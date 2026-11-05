undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
College Hockey Preview: Roster Rule, BU-MSU and Top Games
By BVM Sportsdesk,,3 days ago
College hockey’s midyear roster rules remain unchanged for this season, but a pending NCAA proposal could ban midyear additions starting in 2027-28. Meanwhile, election results have weakened the prospects for two federal bills affecting college sports. On the ice, several high-profile matchups this weekend could reshape early-season conference and national rankings.