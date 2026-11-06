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FREE PODCAST 11/5 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: WWE Network & financial analysis, did WWE leave money on the table with CM Punk, state of WWE with Cena on top, Hogan, Shane, Vince, Rock, Name the TNA PPV (105 min.)
9 days ago
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Nov. 3, 2011 episode of the PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks. They discussed with live callers the WWE financials reported today, specifically focusing on WWE Network plans, WWE Studios issues, and PPV buyrates. Specific to PPV business, did WWE leave money on the table by rushing C.M. Punk back to TV, or was WWE justified in their decision-making? Also, discussion of John Cena on top in WWE and whether he was hurting other wrestlers or whether it was Creative issues, discussion of The Rock’s Raw promo and the material he has to work with, and more. In the VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they addressed listener email questions regarding wrestlers at NFL games, whether there were plans for a Hulk Hogan-Shane McMahon match after WM19, how long Hulk Hogan, Eric Bischoff, and Vince Russo might last in TNA, and James Caldwell played the Name the TNA PPV on the Monthly Calendar Game.