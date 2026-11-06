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Kenneth Simpson, 84, of Au Gres
8 days ago
Age 84, of Au Gres, Michigan passed away on Monday, November 2, 2026 under the loving care of the Toni and Trish House in Auburn, Michigan. He was born the son of Harold and Harriet (Ladd) Simpson on August 22, 1942 in Owosso, Michigan. Kenneth worked for 20 years for Big John’s Lawn Care before his retirement in 2004. In his younger years Kenneth played bass guitar in a band which led him to love music even more, he enjoyed collecting cast iron cars and motorcycles but most of all family meant everything to him and he loved spending any moment he could with them. He is survived by his wife Tamorah Nickell whom he married on August 31, 1984 and together they shared 42 years of marriage, his children; Amanda Simpson, Kathy Wagner and Janet Wagner, 11 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and son Lee Patrick Wagner. Funeral services will be held for Kenneth on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 1:00 PM at the Buresh Funeral Home in Au Gres, the family will welcome friends at 11:00 AM until the time of service. Condolences may be shared at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.