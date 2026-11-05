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Smooth Jazz Returns to New Orleans Lakefront With Father-Son Headliners
By Erica Campos,6 days ago
Public Market at South Shore Harbor — Approximate Concert Venue. The New Orleans Smooth Jazz Jam lands this Saturday at the Public Market at South Shore Harbor, with guitarist Nils, bassist Tony Saunders and the father-son duo Quintin Gerard W and Lemek sharing the bill starting at 8 p.m. It marks the first blues-jazz show at the newly renovated lakefront venue, and it reunites a pair of LaPlace-based musicians who have spent years climbing smooth jazz charts together.
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