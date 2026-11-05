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No. 11 Tigers Host Lindenwood in Non-Conference Series
By Via Colorado College Athletics,,5 days ago
The No. 11 Colorado College Tigers host the Lindenwood Lions in a non-conference series, Nov. 6-7, at Robson Arena. Friday’s game will start at 7 p.m., while Saturday’s contest is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. CC split a weekend series with then-No. 7 Minnesota Duluth last weekend at Robson Arena. Live streaming and live stats links can be found on the CC Hockey schedule page at CCTigers.com. 88 Years of Tiger Hockey This season marks the 88th year of varsity ice hockey at Colorado College and 14th season as a member of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference. CC was…