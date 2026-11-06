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New Orleans Police Hunt Suspect Who Swiped Wallet, Keys on Elysian Fields Ave
By Jackie Ramirez-Lopez,8 days ago
New Orleans police are asking for the public's help identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection with a theft and fraud case that unfolded in the 1500 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. Investigators say a victim's wallet and car keys were stolen there on October 28, and that the victim's card was used after the belongings were taken.
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