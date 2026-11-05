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Houma Deputy Shoots, Kills Man Near Terrebonne High After Drug Probe Chase
By Hannah Mitchell,7 days ago
A man is dead after a Terrebonne Parish sheriff's deputy opened fire following a pursuit on Louisiana Highway 24 near Henderson Street in Houma on Thursday morning, according to Louisiana State Police. The shooting happened just before 11 a.m. near Terrebonne High School. A precautionary lockdown was issued at the campus, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
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