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These lesser-known Texas races also turned blue in the 2026 midterm election
7 days ago
Democrats flipped several offices in Texas during the 2026 midterm elections, including the Comptroller, Railroad, Land, and Agriculture Commissioner seats. The results put Democrats in control of major state operations, from overseeing oil and gas regulations and public lands to auditing the state's voucher program and managing rural grants. Democrats...