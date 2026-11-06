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Gaffe may have sunk Mississippi GOP Senate candidate | Elizabeth Vargas Reports
8 days ago
Final tallies aren't in, but there's a chance Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith will lose her re-election bid against Democrat Scott Colom in ruby-red Mississippi. Observers say Democrats came out in force Tuesday, and they blame a highly publicized gaffe by Hyde-Smith, who told people complaining about high beef prices they could choose another protein. "I hate to see Republicans lose, but when you make that stupid of a mistake you kind of get what you deserve," NewsNation political contributor Denise Gitsham tells "Elizabeth Vargas Reports."