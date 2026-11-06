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Cole Caufield scores OT winner as Canadiens edge Mammoth
By NHL Premium News,8 days ago
Cole Caufield scored 30 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the visiting Utah Mammoth 5-4 on Thursday. Kirby Dach had a goal and an assist, and Jakub Dobes made 16 saves for the Canadiens, who rebounded from Tuesday’s 5-4 overtime loss to Winnipeg. Nick Suzuki had a goal and two assists after missing the last six games with a hand injury,