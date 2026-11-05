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Mission Improvable: Oops all spooks
By The Saint,3 days ago
Thursday, Oct. 22, Aquinas’ improv group Mission Improvable held their first improv show of the year. They named it Mission Improvable: Oops All Spooks. This was their halloween version of their games and segments that they normally put on. Each cast member wore a different Halloween costume, some of the prompts given by the audience followed the theme and each game had its own twist. The games they played were “Three-Headed Expert,” “Slideshow,” “Late to Work,” “Alphabet Game,” “Two and Five Words,” “New Choice,” “GABAWA,” “Tap-In” and “Freeze.” The cast members for this show were Michaela Faith, CJ Guillermo, Rhodey Matzke, Kyle Devine, Delaney Pochevich, Axel Kwiatkowski, Niko Patterson and Matthew Sloan.