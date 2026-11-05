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AQ Men’s Rugby makes a big statement at Big Rivers Rugby Conference semifinals
By The Saint,6 days ago
Liam Inman catches the ball – Photo by Grace Malec. Saturday, Oct. 31 marked the beginning of conference playoffs for Aquinas Men’s Rugby. After a close regular season match-up against the Indiana Tech Warriors, the two teams would meet again in Big Rivers Rugby Conference semifinals play. The Saints beat the Warriors by a narrow 32 to 29 earlier this season, riding on a 5-1 record, the Saints were looking to come out with an even bigger statement.