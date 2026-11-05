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High School Musi–”Choral”
By The Saint,3 days ago
On Friday, Oct. 23, the Aquinas Music Department hosted High School Choir Day. Choirs from different high schools would come to Aquinas for the day, spend time with their sections in sectionals to learn one or two of the Aquinas College Chorus songs, and then perform with them at the end of the day. This year, the program worked with the Harper Creek High School choirs and the Davidson High School choir.