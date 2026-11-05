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Dragon Sauce
3 days ago
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Food is Art: Dragon Sauce! Here is a condiment whose name says it all. The only difference some might have is by naming it Fire-Breathing Dragon Sauce instead. Is it going to take the skin off your stomach lining? I doubt it. In fact, don’t be surprised if you find yourself bookmarking the recipe to use with your next stir-fry meal. Noodles, rice, sautéed veggies, kebabs, and lentils find this sauce irresistible as well. One lazy weekend afternoon we actually found ourselves dipping corn tortilla chips in it as a snack while streaming a sci-fi series. Hey, no judgment. We’re all friends here.