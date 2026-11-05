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New recycling messaging from the Center for Sustainability
By The Saint,3 days ago
The Aquinas College Center for Sustainability has made a point to emphasize plastic bags must not be put into the recycling bins around campus. This is the latest announcement in the continually-evolving waste-sorting process on campus as part of the Center’s Zero Waste Initiative. Plastic bags have been an issue lately following a change in acceptance policy from the recycling plant that takes the college’s materials. Now, plastic bags are considered contamination in the recycling stream.