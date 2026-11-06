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Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State cruise past Northwestern State
8 days ago
Josh Hubbard scored 15 points on Thursday to help Mississippi State breeze past Northwestern State for an 82-44 victory in Starkville, Miss. King Grace added 12 points and Kimani Hamilton scored 10 for the Bulldogs (2-0), who held the Demons to 17 second-half points. Mississippi State outrebounded Northwestern State 50-34 while owning a 25-9 advantage on second-chance points.