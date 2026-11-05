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Jon Beggerly, President of the Ft. Worth MSBL, Plays in Field of Dreams Tourney in Dyersville, Iowa
By Men's Senior Baseball League,5 days ago
Compiled by Steve LaMontia-Carlentini, MSBL Director of Communications. Jon Beggerly is the President of the Ft. Worth MSBL and recently visited the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa, to play in the Field of Dreams Sandlot Invitational tournament. Let’s let Jon share his experience in his own words.