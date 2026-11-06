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Vandenberg’s Next Mission: SpaceX Rocket Launch Friday with Military Payload
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor,8 days ago
What: Falcon 9 rocket launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County. When: Between 4:46 p.m. and 8:46 p.m. Friday, according to SpaceX. If needed, the team has backup opportunities starting at 4:32 p.m. Saturday. Where: Space Launch Complex-4 on the South Base. Landing: The first-stage booster, making...