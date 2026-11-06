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Eau Claire Area Economic Development Corporation held Chippewa Valley Startup Day
By WEAU Staff,9 days ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The business environment is always changing. That’s why aspiring entrepreneurs sometimes need some help getting their start. On Thursday, the Eau Claire Area Economic Development Corporation held Chippewa Valley Startup Day, an opportunity to hear from business leaders and even talk shop with them one-on-one.