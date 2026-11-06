undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Zach Werenski ties it late, Blue Jackets beat Stars in shootout
9 days ago
Cam Talbot made 27 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets recorded the only two goals of a shootout for a 2-1 win over the visiting Dallas Stars on Thursday. Columbus trailed until Zach Werenski’s equalizer 16:46 into the third period. The goaltending duel between Talbot and Casey DeSmith continued through overtime and into the shootout, where Talbot stopped the only on-target Stars shot.