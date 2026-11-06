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demi nguyen balances corporate branding, fintech systems, and typographic archives
By Han On,9 days ago
Demi nguyen translates complex ideas into visual identities, digital experiences, and communication systems, balancing strategic precision with an expressive approach to storytelling. DEMI NGUYEN BRINGS STRATEGIC THINKING TO VISUAL STORYTELLING. Based in Dallas, Texas, designer Demi Nguyen develops brand identities, digital interfaces, editorial publications, and communication systems across the technology,...