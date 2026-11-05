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Gardner-Webb Athletics to Induct Three Outstanding Alumni into Hall of Fame Class of 2026
By Office of University Communications,6 days ago
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C.—Gardner-Webb University will celebrate the accomplishments of three exceptional former student-athletes during the Gardner-Webb Athletics Hall of Fame Gala on Nov. 6. The event will take place in the Tucker Student Center and will feature a reception, red carpet experience, dinner and Class of 2026 induction ceremony.