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7 Common Household Items That Are Secretly Dangerous For Your Pets
By Gargi Chakravorty,3 days ago
Read all the way to the end – we save the one detail most people never think about for last. Most pet owners do a fairly good job of thinking about obvious hazards. They keep the back gate latched, supervise young dogs around water, and double-check before feeding table scraps. Yet some of the most serious threats to pets aren’t lurking in unusual places. They’re sitting on bathroom counters, tucked under kitchen sinks, and flowering cheerfully on windowsills.