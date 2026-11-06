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“A big red flag:” Three Collier County small businesses describe disputes with another small business
By Weather Authority,8 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WINK) — Several Collier County businesses say they bought advertising after being promised exposure in neighborhood publications, only to later question if the magazines were distributed. The business owners — who say they did not know one another beforehand — became connected through their disputes with...
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