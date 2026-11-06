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Lincoln officer bitten while trying to arrest wanted man, police say
By Leighton Leatherman,9 days ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A routine call turned violent Thursday afternoon when a woman bit an officer on the hand while trying to stop an arrest in central Lincoln. Officers were called out to a disturbance near 21st and Y streets around 4:30 p.m. When they ran the names of the two people involved, they found out 52-year-old Gorge Barron had a warrant out for his arrest.
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