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923 supporters. 171 first-time givers. One strong community.
By Hawaiʻi Public Radio,7 days ago
Mahalo to the 923 supporters who gave $460,700 during our fall membership campaign, including 171 first-time givers! We're proud to welcome you all into our HPR community. We ended the campaign early on Thursday, September 24, to focus fully on Hurricane Nolo coverage. We experienced an outage that took HPR-1 and HPR-2 off the air across much of the state and we are grateful many of you stayed with us on our website and app. We cherish that trust and it is what keeps this station local, independent, and on the air.