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Yesterland: Earffel Tower at Disney-MGM Studios
By Werner Weiss,9 days ago
You’re at the theme park that was originally called Disney-MGM Studios and became Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2008. It’s a time when the park’s most iconic symbol is the Earffel Tower, a 130-foot-tall water tower in the tradition of those found at real movie studios in California. Unlike its studio counterparts, the Earffel Tower has giant mouse ears. Also, it doesn’t actually contain water.