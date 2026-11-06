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Liam Lefebvre continues to defy the numbers, with bigger goals yet to come for the LA Kings prospect
By Jon Paul Morosi,8 days ago
At the 2025 NHL Draft, 224 aspiring hockey players heard their names called. Liam Lefebvre was not among them. Lefebvre spent the preceding season at Trinity-Pawling School in Dutchess County, New York, more than 300 miles south of his home in Blainville, Québec. Lefebvre, a forward, averaged better than two points per game, but North American scouts focused their attention elsewhere.