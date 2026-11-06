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GCMS High School football field’s video scoreboard to be replaced
By Will Brumleve,9 days ago
GIBSON CITY — Thanks to a $175,000 donation from the GCMS Athletic Booster Club and a $50,000 state grant, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school district taxpayers will be on the hook for only $56,000 of the $281,000 cost to replace the video scoreboard at the high school’s football field and the basketball scoreboards in the middle school’s gym, plus add a 15-foot backlit basketball scorer’s table and football delay-of-game clocks at the high school.