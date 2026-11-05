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LSU campus mounds $440K preservation project advances. What’s next for the ancient structures?
By HALEY MILLER,8 days ago
The iconic Native American mounds on the LSU campus — thousands of years old, and by some accounts the oldest man-made structures on the continent — are showing their age. In some places, the grass has faded, leaving behind patches of earth. One mound is deformed and no longer has its original cone-like shape. LSU says students and visitors walking, sliding and biking on the sites has accelerated the deterioration.