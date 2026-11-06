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Burroughs, Burbank Runners Put Up Strong Fight in Cross Country League Finals
By Jim Riggio,9 days ago
For the first time ever the Rio-Pacific Conference hosted league finals where everyone ran together but standings were divided between the school enrollments. Burbank and Burroughs were put in a group with Crescenta Valley, Arcadia and Glendale highs to form the Arroyo League. All other schools are part of the Boulder League. But they all ran together Thursday at Arcadia County Park.