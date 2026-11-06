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BC Seeks Bounce-Back Win Against Florida State
By Leela Cohen,9 days ago
Boston College football returns to Alumni Stadium this Saturday looking to rebound from a 47–2 blowout loss to Duke, which snapped the Eagles’ two-game winning streak. Last week’s loss highlighted BC’s struggles with discipline, as costly penalties made it difficult for the Eagles to stay competitive. BC’s two points came on a blocked extra-point attempt, and it committed 15 penalties for 129 yards. Limiting mistakes and finding any sort of offensive rhythm will be necessary for BC (4–4, 2–3 Atlantic Coast) if it hopes to bounce back against Florida State (3–5, 1–4) this weekend.