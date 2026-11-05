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10-Speed 7.3L Godzilla Swap! The Ultimate 1986 Mustang GT Restomod
3 days ago
At the 2026 Goodguys Columbus event, ScottieDTV caught up with one of the most insane Fox-body builds on the planet!. Forty years after buying his very first brand-new car—a 1986 Ford Mustang GT—owner Scott Young set out to recreate that magic. He teamed up with Jesse, Jordan, and the talented crew at JH Restorations out of Windsor, Canada, to build the ultimate modern interpretation of his original ride.