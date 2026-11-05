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Gold: Cautious optimism as recovery gains traction – OCBC
By Authors,2 days ago
LONDON (November 5) OCBC strategists Sim Moh Siong and Christopher Wong note that Gold has rebounded following the US midterm elections, supported by a weaker US Dollar (USD), lower Treasury yields and softer Oil prices, reclaiming the $4,000 level. The metal is responding more positively to a favourable macro backdrop, prompting cautious optimism that it may be finding its footing. However, sustained gains would likely require easing Fed tightening expectations and a continued recovery in investment demand.