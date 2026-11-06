undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Harris scores 26, UMass-Lowell takes down Merrimack 71-61
By The Associated Press,9 days ago
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Jayden Harris scored 26 points as UMass-Lowell beat Merrimack 71-61 on Thursday. Harris also added 11 rebounds for the River Hawks (2-0). Victor Okojie added 16 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line while they also had six rebounds. Jakai Newton had 12 points and shot 3 of 10 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.