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Boston-Area Tenants to Rally in Support of 70-Year-Old East Boston Resident Facing No-Fault Eviction
By Boston Real Estate Times,8 days ago
BOSTON — Boston-area tenants, housing advocates and community organizers will rally Tuesday, November 10, in support of a 70-year-old East Boston resident facing eviction by landlord Groma, Inc., despite owing no rent. The rally, organized by City Life/Vida Urbana, will take place at 9 a.m. outside Groma’s corporate office...
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