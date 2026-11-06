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War season 1 episode 7 spoilers: The last before finale
8 days ago
As you get prepared here in order to see War season 1 episode 7 arrive on HBO next week, there are so many different things to be aware of. What is a good starting-off point amidst all of this? We tend to think that honestly, this is rather simple: There are only two episodes remaining! The anthology show is finally getting to the point in the story that so many have been eager to see, and that is the courtroom showdown between the lead parties. The messy divorce has been at the center of the story from the beginning here and beyond just that, how far the various legal teams are willing to go in order to win. So much of the story has been about careful plotting and planning to get to this moment. Now, the walls are about to crumble and we will see the glorious aftermath. We are already doing our best to prepare for just about anything.