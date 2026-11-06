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Serial ODDS Score Outperforms 6-Minute Walk Distance Alone for IPF Prognosis
By Özge Özkaya, MSc, PhD,8 days ago
The serial Oxygen-Distance-Dyspnea-Saturation (ODDS) score provides superior, dynamic prognostic discrimination for lung transplantation or all-cause mortality in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) compared with 6-minute walk distance alone, according to a recent study. “These findings support a broader interpretation of the [6-minute walk test] as a multidomain assessment of function, gas...