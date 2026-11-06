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DIANA LYNN STRATTON
By News Staff,8 days ago
Diana Lynn Stratton, 70, of Richmond passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, at her home. Diana was born Oct. 10, 1956, in Ray County, the daughter of Jerry and Avis Gail (Camp) Young. She was united in marriage to Michael Austin Stratton of Lexington on April 14, 1978. He survives of the home. Additional survivors include her stepmother, Sharon Young of Richmond; son, Joseph (Marsha) Perry-Stratton of Medford, Ore.; and daughter, Malinda (Ben) Wilckens of Concordia. She also is survived by six grandchildren, Emmalyne Wilckens, Dane Wilckens, Gracie Wilckens, Zachary Dees, Jacob (Brandi) Dees and Joseph Perry Jr.; and two greatgrandchildren, Westyn Blaylock and Wrenlee Lyralyn Goodaker.