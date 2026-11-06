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LAURA RAE RICHARDSON
By News Staff,8 days ago
Laura Rae Richardson, 64, of Kansas City passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, after a hard-fought battle with Alzheimer’s, at Seasons Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Kansas City. Laura was born Jan. 8, 1962, in Topeka, Kan., the daughter of Thomas Dale and Beulah May (Tindell) Sisco. Survivors include her significant other, Mitch Cox of the home; son, Samuel (Susan) Sisco of Kansas City; stepson, Steven (Katelyn) Cox of Leavenworth, Kan.; grandson, Carter Cox; and brother, Richard Dean (Peggy) Sisco of Camden/Richmond.