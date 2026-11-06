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BETSY ANN HODSON
By News Staff,8 days ago
Betsy Ann Hodson, 95, of Richmond passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, at Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Richmond. Betsy was born June 20, 1931, in Ray County, the daughter of Joseph and Iva (Wrisinger) Thompson. She was united in marriage to Billie “Bill” Davis Hodson of Richmond on Dec. 24, 1950. He preceded her in death on Aug. 30, 2017. Survivors include her two daughters, Ann Willard of Everton and Nicki Hodson-Commer of Richmond; and daughter-in-law, Anita Hodson of St. Martin, Virgin Islands.