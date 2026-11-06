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Rainbow's 'Finyl Vinyl' Remastered For Limited Edition Reissue
8 days ago
(Chipster) Known for blending powerful hard rock with fantasy-inspired lyrics, classical influences, and Ritchie Blackmore's virtuosic guitar work, Rainbow became one of the most influential bands of the 1970s and early 1980s. Their classic albums include Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow (1975), Rising (1976), Long Live Rock 'n' Roll (1978), and Down to Earth (1979). Songs such as "Man on the Silver Mountain," "Stargazer," "Since You Been Gone," and "Stone Cold" remain staples of classic rock radio.