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The Traitors: New Blood episode 10 preview: The road to the finale
8 days ago
As we brace ourselves in order to see The Traitors: New Blood episode 10 on NBC next week, one thing will inevitably stand out: The proximity this installment has to the finale. There are only a handful of episodes left! Isn’t it fair to assume that both of these are going to be bonkers? This is, at least from where we stand, something that we are thinking about already.