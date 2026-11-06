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Coheed and Cambria Announces S.S. Neverender: Beyond The Black Rainbow Cruise Festival
8 days ago
(Orienteer) Coheed and Cambria announces S.S. NEVERENDER: BEYOND THE BLACK RAINBOW, the fourth iteration of their celebrated cruise festival. In partnership with Sixthman, the cruise is set to sail through the Caribbean from Miami to Grand Cayman from November 2nd to November 7th, 2027. During the cruise, the band will perform two unique sets: one set celebrating their 5th album, Year of the Black Rainbow, with its own dedicated performance on board the beautiful Norwegian Jewel's intimate Stardust Theater, and the other set with hits and deep cuts on the pool deck.