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Utah high school marching bands tune up for weekend competition in St. George
By or for St. George News,8 days ago
Twenty-five high school marching bands from across the region will perform at Greater Zion Stadium at Utah Tech University on Saturday, Nov. 7, as part of the Bands of America Utah Regional Championship. This event is the nation’s premier marching band event, showcasing outstanding student musicians and visual performances. According...