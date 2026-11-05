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Colorado Youth Outdoors’ Winter Wonderland Returns
By Staff,5 days ago
Popular holiday drive-through experience welcomed more than 40,000 visitors in 2025 and invites Northern Colorado nonprofits to share in this year’s holiday giving. Colorado Youth Outdoors (CYO) is preparing to light up the holiday season with the return of NoCo Winter Wonderland, which will open Thanksgiving night and run through Dec. 31. The event features more than 500,000 lights, 22 moving displays and a one-mile route that takes approximately 15 minutes to complete, with colorful displays and holiday scenes reflected across CYO’s 12 ponds.
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