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No. 6 Maverick Wrestling Begins Wilson Era Saturday at Pair of Season-Opening Events
7 days ago
MANKATO, Minn. — A new season and a new chapter begin this weekend for the Minnesota State wrestling team. Ranked sixth nationally in the preseason polls, the Mavericks will open the 2026-27 campaign Saturday under first-year head coach Brady Wilson, splitting the squad between the Yellowjacket Open in Rochester, Minn., and the inaugural Collide All-Star Showcase in West Des Moines, Iowa.