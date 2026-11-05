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SJU Wrestling Opens Season Friday Night With Two Home Duals
7 days ago
Saint John’s wrestling begins the 2026-27 season by hosting Division II MSU-Moorhead (5 p.m.) and Saskatchewan (7 p.m.) on Friday, Nov. 6, at Sexton Arena. A LOOK AT THE JOHNNIES: Saint John’s posted a 4-6 dual record and finished 10th of 16 teams at the NCAA Regional in 2025-26. Junior Connor Krueger (Superior, Wis.) became the first Johnnie since 2020 to qualify for the NCAA Division III Championships when he made the field at 133 pounds.